LAPLACE, La. (WGNO) — Two people are dead after a crash in LaPlace Saturday (March 25th).

Reports show a driver of a tow truck was traveling on I-10 West near LA 3188 in Laplace when he lost control of the vehicle. That’s when 18-year-old Seamus Cassidy hit the back of the truck as he was riding in the lane.

Shortly after 32-year-old Oger Ivan Mejia-Puentes was driving in that same lane and also hit the back of the tow truck. Both Cassidy and Mejia-Punetes died on the scene from their injuries.

A toxicology sample was taken from all drivers.

The crash remains under investigation.

