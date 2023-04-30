KENNER, La. (WGNO) — Two men are in Kenner Police custody in connection to multiple simple burglary incidents.

According to reports, the two suspects 24-year-old Ralph Holmes and 25-year old Willie Morris were reportedly in the 3500 block of Ole Miss Dr. Tuesday (April 18th) pulling on door handles. When Police arrived on the scene they did not find any suspects in the area.

Through further investigation, police canvased the area and were able to obtain video surveillance footage from several residences identifying Holmes and Morris.

Police also believed that the two suspects were connected to at least 12 vehicle burglaries in the 3500, 3600, and 3700 blocks of Ole Miss Dr. as well as the 3700 and 3800 block of E. Louisiana St. Dr that they were investigating earlier that day.

Kenner Detectives obtained arrest warrants for Holmes and Morris for multiple counts of simple burglary and they were later apprehended on Monday (April 24th).

A search warrant for Morris’s residence was also obtained. There police found marijuana and two guns stolen out of New Orleans.

Holmes has been arrested on the following charges:

eleven counts of simple Burglary

five counts of attempted Simple Burglary

one count of conspiracy to commit Simple Burglary

Morris has been arrested on the following charges:

eleven counts simple Burglary

five counts of attempted Simple Burglary

one count of Conspiracy to commit Simple Burglary

two counts of Possession of a firearm by convicted felony

one count of Possession of a stolen firearm

one count of Possession with intent to distribute a Sch. I C.D.S (marijuana)

Both suspects are currently on parole. Holmes is on parole for for illegal possession of stolen firearms and Morris is currently on parole for illegal possession of narcotics.

The investigation remains ongoing.

The Kenner Police Department has reason to believe these suspects have been involved in other property crimes in Kenner and Jefferson Parish. Please check your home surveillance equipment and report any suspicious activity. Anyone having any information are asked to contact the Kenner Police at (504) 712-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111. Crime tips can also be submitted to the Kenner Police Department website: https://www.kennerpd.com/.

