NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating two separate shootings overnight that sent two men to a hospital.

The first shooting happened in the Seabrook neighborhood around 9:19 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10. Officers say they responded to the 8000 block of Sheephead Street where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a local hospital by EMS.

The second shooting happened in the Gentilly neighborhood around 12:50 a.m. Friday, Aug. 11. Officers responded to the corner of Painters Street and Mirabeau Avenue where a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

EMS tranported the victim to a nearby hospital.

There are no updates on either victim’s condition. Anyone with information on either shooting can contact the NOPD at (504)-821-2222.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Stories