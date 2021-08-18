Two of Lafayette’s ‘Most Wanted’ in custody

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Police say two of their “most wanted” fugitives have been arrested.

Police Chief Thomas Glover said Kendall Leopaul aka “Peanut” and Joshua Thibodeaux Jr. aka “T-Pop” were taken into custody Wednesday on charges that range from aggravated assault to murder.

The United States Marshals Service and the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office took Kendall Leopaul aka “Peanut” into custody and the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested Joshua Thibodeaux Jr. aka “T-Pop,” Glover said.

R to L: Joshua Thibodeaux Jr and Kendall Leopaul

Leopaul, listed as number one on Lafayette’s most wanted, was arrested on an outstanding murder warrant issued by the Carencro Police Department.

He is also a person of interest in two other violent crimes in Lafayette, Glover said.

Thibodeaux, he said, was wanted by the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office for attempted first-degree murder and narcotics violations.