Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
(WGNO) — Two teenagers are in the custody of St. John Parish deputies accused of an April 2 homicide in Garyville, Louisiana.
The St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday, July 5, the arrest of 13 and 15-year-old brothers on charges of second-degree murder. Sheriff Mike Trege said the victim in the case was identified as 19-year-old Javant Dunn of Greensburg, La.
Through investigation, detectives say a total of five juveniles were involved in the homicide, with three already in custody.
The brothers are being held each on a $500,000 bond.
Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.