Two New Orleans men plead guilty in connection with 2013 murder of Loomis guard

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Tuesday, both 31-year-old Lilbear George and 35-year-old Chukwudi Ofomata pleaded guilty to charges that resulted in the death of Hector Torchez on Dec. 18, 2013.

According to court documents, George, Ofomata and co-defendants Jeremy Esteves, Curtis Johnson, Jr., and Robert Brumfield III, robbed the Loomis armored vehicle guarded by Trochez as it was making a delivery of approximately $265,000 to the Chase Bank located at the intersection of S. Carrollton and S. Claiborne.

During the robbery, a gun battle erupted which ended in Trochez being fatally wounded.

Hector Trochez

George and Ofomata both face a statutory sentence of 10 years up to life imprisonment, a fine of up to $250,000, a period of up tofive years supervised release, and a mandatory special assessment of $100.

United States District Court Judge Lance M. Africk will sentence George and Ofomata on Sept. 29.

Esteves and Brumfield III were found guilty by a jury at trial in November 2019. Co-defendant Jasmine Theophile, George’s girlfriend, Jasmine Theophile, previously pled guilty to obstructing justice. They will be sentenced on October 13.