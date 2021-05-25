Two New Orleans men plead guilty in connection with 2013 murder of Loomis guard

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Tuesday, both 31-year-old Lilbear George and 35-year-old Chukwudi Ofomata pleaded guilty to charges that resulted in the death of Hector Torchez on Dec. 18, 2013.

According to court documents, George, Ofomata and co-defendants Jeremy Esteves, Curtis Johnson, Jr., and Robert Brumfield III, robbed the Loomis armored vehicle guarded by Trochez as it was making a delivery of approximately $265,000 to the Chase Bank located at the intersection of S. Carrollton and S. Claiborne.

During the robbery, a gun battle erupted which ended in Trochez being fatally wounded.

HECTOR TROCHEZ
Hector Trochez

George and Ofomata both face a statutory sentence of 10 years up to life imprisonment, a fine of up to $250,000, a period of up tofive years supervised release, and a mandatory special assessment of $100.

United States District Court Judge Lance M. Africk will sentence George and Ofomata on Sept. 29.

Esteves and Brumfield III were found guilty by a jury at trial in November 2019. Co-defendant Jasmine Theophile, George’s girlfriend, Jasmine Theophile, previously pled guilty to obstructing justice. They will be sentenced on October 13.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News