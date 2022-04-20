NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD began investigating two shootings that police were notified about at the same time.

Around 9:10 Wednesday morning, police were notified of the first shooting after a man arrived at an area hospital with a gunshot wound. Detectives believe the shooting happened in the 1500 block of North Claiborne Avenue in the South 7th Ward.

Almost as soon as police received word of the incident, NOPD was notified of a different shooting after another man arrived at an area hospital with a gunshot wound.

The second incident is believed to have occurred in the 300 block of North Miro Street in Tulane-Gravier, about a mile and a half from the South 7th Ward location.

It is unclear if the shootings are related.

Both cases have been classified as aggravated batteries by shooting. There is no word yet on a suspect or motive for either shooting.

Police continue to investigate both incidents. Anyone with any information is urged to contact NOPD or submit an anonymous tip to Crimestoppers.