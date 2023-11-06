NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a double shooting in the Tremé area early Monday morning Nov. 6.

According to officers, around 2:48 a.m. they received a call of a shooting in the 1200 block of North Claiborne Avenue where they found a man on the scene reportedly suffering from a gunshot wound.

Moments later, NOPD officers reported a second victim was located after a man arrived by car at a local hospital, also suffering from a gunshot wound.

Both victim’s condition has not been released. An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

No further details are available at this time. The NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information to determine a possible suspect and motive.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Stories