NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD reported a double shooting in Mid-City on Monday evening.

The shootings occurred in the the 2600 block of Poydras Street.

Initial reports show two male teens, a 16-year-old juvenile and an 18-year-old, sustained gunshot wounds during this incident.

Both were transported to the hospital by EMS after sustaining gunshot wounds.

No further details are currently available.