NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Two men and a woman were killed in separate homicides in New Orleans on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the first shooting was reported around 8:13 p.m. at the intersection of Michoud Boulevard and Adventure Avenue in the New Orleans East area. At the scene, officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second shooting was reported around 8:40 p.m. in the 2900 block of Louisiana Avenue in the Central City area. NOPD officials said a man was found at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

According to the NOPD, the third shooting was reported around 11:28 p.m. in the 8600 block of Castle Court in the New Orleans East area. A woman was found with shot and declared deceased at the scene.

Scene of Michoud Boulevard and Adventure Avenue fatal shooting (WGNO/Renaldo Ruffin)

Scene of Michoud Boulevard and Adventure Avenue fatal shooting (WGNO/Renaldo Ruffin)

Scene of Louisiana Avenue fatal shooting (WGNO/Renaldo Ruffin)

Anyone with information about the fatal shootings can call NOPD Homicide Unit detectives at (504)-658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504)-822-1111.

