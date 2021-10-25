Two men wanted in Bourbon Street robbery investigation

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD is looking for two men believed to be involved in a simple robbery that occurred at the French Quarter intersection of Bourbon Street and Orleans Avenue on Friday.

According to an official police report, at approximately 11:20 p.m., an unknown man (shown as ‘Subject #1’ below), attempted to distract the victims while ‘Subject #2’ allegedly tried pickpocketing them by attempting to steal an item out of their tote bag.

Police said when the victims discovered what was happening the second man began physically assaulting them, while the first man fled the scene. The second man followed soon after with the stolen item(s).

Anyone with information regarding the identity and/or whereabouts of the picturedmen is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.