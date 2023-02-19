All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD is asking for the public’s assistance in locating two men wanted for questioning only in a homicide that left a 60-year-old man dead.

The incident occurred in the 2400 block of Elysian Fields Avenue on Sunday (Feb. 5th). Officers responded to a call of shots fired and located Rory Gonlag shot multiple times outside of a business. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

Through investigation, detectives identified the two men, pictured above, to be seen near Gonlag at the time of the shooting.

The two men are not wanted suspects in this incident, but detectives believe they could have critical information in the case.

Anyone with information as to the identity of these subjects or other information about this incident is urged to contact the Homicide Unit at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.