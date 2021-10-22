Two men wanted for questioning in May 2021 homicide case

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD is searching for two men in connection to a shooting that left one man dead earlier this year.

On Friday, October 22, investigators announced they were looking for 23-year-old Delron Hall and 20-year-old Rondel Hall for questioning. Neither is wanted for criminal charges.

Detectives report the two men have knowledge critical to the investigation and wish to interview them.

The case dates back to the early morning hours of May 6 when police responded to a call for shots fired in West Lake Forest. Around 2 a.m., another call reported a subject down at the location.

Officers arrived at the intersection of Cindy Place and Wendy Lane, where they then found a male victim who had been shot. He was declared dead at the scene. The investigation was then ruled as a homicide.

On May 19, almost two weeks after the shooting, police identified Darrion Variste as a person of interest in the case. She was then questioned and investigation efforts continued.

Detectives have not identified a suspect or motive in this case.

Anyone with additional information on this incident or the location Delron or Rondel Hall or is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Unit Detective Lucretia Gantner at 504-658-5300 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.