Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WGNO) — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating two men accused of three armed robberies that happened in June.

According to deputies, the two are believed to have worked together to commit the crimes. The incidents reportedly happened on two different days, 15 days apart, and at two locations.

The occurrences went as follows:

June 12 — 3400 block of Jefferson Highway, Jefferson

June 26 — 3400 block of Jefferson Highway, Jefferson

June 26 — 2100 block of Stumpf Boulevard, Terrytown

Deputies say they are also searching for the two vehicles they say were used in the crimes.

Photo: Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office

Photo: Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office

Photo: Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office

The vehicles are a green Toyota Camry possibly made between 1996 and 2002 with tinted windows, black rims and an off-color front bumper. The second car was a gray Toyota Camry possibly made between 2006 and 2012.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspects and vehicles is asked to call JPSO Robbery Detective Derek Adams at (504)-364-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504)-822-1111.

