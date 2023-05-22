Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Two men were taken to a hospital following an early morning shooting in the French Quarter on Monday, May 22.

Officials with the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) said the shooting happened in the 800 block of Iberville Street and was confirmed around 3:15 a.m.

One of the victims sought help at a fire station in the 400 block of Esplanade Avenue. The other victim was located in the 800 block of Canal Street. They were both taken to a local hospital for treatment.

No other details were provided. NOPD officials said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call NOPD Eighth District detectives at (504)-658-6080 or Crime Stoppers at (504)-822-1111.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts