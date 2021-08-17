Two men shot dead in Algiers double homicide

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is busy looking for suspects and a motive after finding two men shot dead inside their car.

The double homicide happened in Algiers late Monday night on August 16. Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 5300 block of Tullis Dr., where they found the two men suffering from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle.

Both men were pronounced dead.

An investigation is now underway to determine what happened, why and who pulled the trigger. The Orleans Parish Coroner will release the victims’ identities after their families have been notified.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to contact lead Homicide Detective, Christopher Puccio, at (504) 658-5300 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111.