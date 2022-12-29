NEW ORLEANS, LA (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating two shooting incidents Thursday night (Dec. 29).

According to NOPD reports, the first shooting happened about 7:30 p.m. in the 3700 block of Garden Oaks Drive in Algiers. A adult male was shot and taken to a nearby hospital via EMS. No other information has been released.

An hour and half later around 9:00 p.m., officers responded to second shooting in the 2200 block of Magnolia Street in Central City. At the scene they located another adult male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported via EMS to a local hospital. There are no updates on his condition.

Both incidents remain under investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

