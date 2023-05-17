ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WGNO) — A St. Tammany Parish jury has found two men guilty of multiple drug charges Wednesday (May 17th).

The first verdict involves 47-year-old Timothy Bedford of Covington, who has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

In November of 2022, detectives with the Covington Police Department’s Narcotics Division began a month-long investigation into Bedford regarding numerous types of narcotics distribution. During the investigation, detectives were able to obtain four controlled purchases utilizing confidential informants.

Also, detectives executed a search warrant at Bedford’s residence and seized multiple narcotics including fentanyl, cocaine, and marijuana, as well as drug paraphernalia.

The second verdict comes after 50-year-old Purvis McKnight of Pearl River pled guilty to 12 felony charges related to drug trafficking.

In August of 2022, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division began a two-month-long investigation into McKnight regarding suspected sales of illicit narcotics. During the investigation, detectives arranged a controlled purchase of fentanyl and heroin between the defendant and an undercover officer.

An arrest warrant was obtained for McKnight because of the sale. During the search officers found cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl.

McKnight has been sentenced to 25 years in prison without the benefit of parole.

Latest Posts:

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.