OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – Two men found guilty of separate crimes in March were both sentenced to hard labor on Tuesday.

Leonard Miller of Eunice was found guilty of the second degree murder of Clarence Mitchell. Leonard was sentenced to life without the possibility of probation, parole or suspension. He was also convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm and sentenced to a concurrent 20 years at hard labor.

Fillmore Wright was found guilty on two counts of sexual battery of a child under 13. Wright was sentenced to 30 years of hard labor. 25 of those years will be served without the benefit of probation, parole or suspension of the sentence.

St. Landry Parish District Attorney Chad P. Pitre prosecuted both cases.

