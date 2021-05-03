Two men hospitalized following separate shootings in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a pair of seemingly unrelated shooting incidents in the city on Monday.

The first occurring in the 3700 block of Ulloa Street. Initial reports indicate there is a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound(s). He has been transported to the hospital.

The second involves a shooting in the 6700 block of Cindy Place. This incident also involves a male victim with a gunshot wound, which in this case has been reported as a wound to the hand.

Both men have been taken to the hospital.

No additional details on either shooting are currently available at this time.