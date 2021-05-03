Two men hospitalized following separate shootings in New Orleans

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a pair of seemingly unrelated shooting incidents in the city on Monday.

The first occurring in the 3700 block of Ulloa Street.  Initial reports indicate there is a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound(s).  He has been transported to the hospital. 

The second involves a shooting in the 6700 block of Cindy Place. This incident also involves a male victim with a gunshot wound, which in this case has been reported as a wound to the hand.

Both men have been taken to the hospital.

No additional details on either shooting are currently available at this time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News