Two men hospitalized after shooting in New Orleans East, NOPD reports (Photo: Chris Carter | WGNO)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department reported a shooting that occurred in the 800 block of Tricou Street.

An initial report from the NOPD showed two male victims sustained gunshot wounds during the Lower Ninth Ward incident.

Both were taken to two separate hospitals by private conveyance after sustaining gunshot wounds.

There are no further details available at this time.