ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WGNO) — A St. Tammany Parish jury has found two men guilty on charges of possessing child pornography.

The first verdict involves 54-year-old Randall Sturdivant of Lacombe, who faces a life sentence in prison.

Sturdivant’s cell phone was searched by his parole officer during a visit, and the officer found a pornographic video involving a minor.

Upon further investigation, the Special Agent in the Cyber Crime Unit at the Attorney General’s Office found an additional 12 videos involving minors.

Sturdivant’s sentencing is set for July 19, 2023.

The second verdict comes after 63-year-old Frank Brugier of Abita Springs pled guilty– to 150 charges of possession of child pornography.

An agent of the Louisiana Cyber Crimes Unit of the Attorney General’s Office, received a cyber tip concerning the possible possession and distribution of juvenile pornography.

The agent found 150 videos, including one involving an animal. The agent also found that Burgier was a registered sex offender in connection with a sexual assault case in 2006 in Arkansas.

Burgier faces 35 years in prison without the benefit of parole. A sentencing date has not been set.

Latest Posts:

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.