NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Two men have pled guilty to gun and drug charges, involving a gunfight at the Jung Hotel in 2020, according to the office of U.S. Attorney Duane Evans.

The case stems from a shootout that occurred at the hotel in December of 2020, as a group of men attempted to rob a group of drug dealers who had “significant amounts” of marijuana.

According to investigators, more than 80 shots were fired and three people were wounded. A hotel security camera provided video surveillance used as evidence.

Darius Dannel and Terrell Moore pleaded guilty to being part of the armed robbery and additional federal charges of drug trafficking. Both men face up to life in prison. Their sentencing date is set for June.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says all six of the robbers have pled guilty to their involvement in the shootout and two of the drug dealers have pled guilty to their involvement.

