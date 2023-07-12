All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) arrested two men in connection with a robbery at a construction site on Monday, July 10.

According to officials with the NOPD, officers received a report of $300,000 worth of large steel beams stolen from the 3800 block of Howard Avenue on Saturday, May 20.

They said an investigation revealed that two men were seen entering the construction site in a semi-truck pulling a flatbed trailer and a white Dodge pickup truck. The men allegedly used heavy machinery to put the beams onto the flatbed trailer before leaving.

Three days later on Tuesday, May 23, officers say they found the materials along with numerous stolen items, at Uptown Recycling at 1320 S. Claiborne Avenue.

Through further investigation officers identified Troy Forest ,59, and Sherod Champ, 49, as the alleged suspects in the indecent.

Champ was booked on charges of felony theft and illegal possession of stolen things. Forest was booked on charges of illegal possession of stolen things.

Anyone with additional information that can aid in this investigation is urged to contact NOPD Sixth District detectives at (504)-658-6060. Those wishing to report information anonymously can do so by calling Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at (504)-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

