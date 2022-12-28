Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 9, 2022, the Farmerville Police Department confirmed that they arrested two suspects in recent vehicle thefts. On December 2, 2022, police received a report of a stolen Honda ATV from Barron Drive in Farmerville, La.

According to authorities, the suspect was located on Bernice Avenue that evening and identified as 32-year-old Christopher Martin. After a brief struggle with police, Martin was taken into custody.

He was also allegedly found in possession of methamphetamine and cocaine. Martin was charged with Theft of a Motor Vehicle, two counts of Resisting an Officer, Criminal Trespass, two counts of Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, and Introduction of Contraband into a Penal Institution.

Photo courtesy of the Farmerville Police Department

On December 3, 2022, Farmerville Police were notified of a stolen vehicle belonging to a local business. According to police, the vehicle was located by the owners on East Street. Officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and the driver was identified as 26-year-old Larry Manning Jr.

During the traffic stop, a struggle took place between Manning and the officers, causing minor injuries to one of the officers. Manning was arrested and charged with Theft of a Motor Vehicle and Resisting an Officer by Force.