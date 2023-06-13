Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) has asked for the public’s help in locating two subjects who allegedly stole televisions from a business in the Central Business District.

Officers say surveillance cameras at a business in the 900 block of Common Street caught two men carrying out three large televisions from the recreation area on the fourth floor around 3:13 a.m. on Monday, June 12.

According to the NOPD, the two returned two and a half hours later and reportedly removed additional items. Both times, the suspects were seen fleeing on Baronne Street towards Canal Street.

One of the suspects was last seen wearing a white oversized t-shirt, black pants, and a blue baseball cap. The second suspect was seen also wearing a white t-shirt black pants, and a khaki-colored visor, but later changed into all-black clothing.

