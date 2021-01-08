Cyber Crime Unit arrests two Metairie men for child pornography

JEFFERSON PARISH, LA – Two Southeast Louisiana men are behind bars, facing child pornography charges.

Attorney General Jeff Landry’s Cyber Crime Unit arrested 22-year-old Michael Alexander on Thursday. He is being charged with ten counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13.

The cyber crime unit also arrested 24-year-old Andre Bradley of Metairie. Bradley is charged with 50 counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13.

Both arrests were a result of a joint investigation with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, and Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office. Both men were booked into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center.