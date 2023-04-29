LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Two male students at a Lafayette Parish Middle School were arrested Friday and taken into custody after allegedly touching the private area of a female student.

According to Lafayette Police, the incident happened on the school bus.

Lafayette Police Public Information Officer Sgt. Robin Green said the female victim arrived at school and “immediately” reported the incident to authorities.

The male suspects, ages 13 and 14, were questioned and then placed under arrest, Green said.

She said they were charged with one count each sexual battery and transferred to a Lafayette juvenile detention center.

The victim, Green said, was not injured however reported being “traumatized”. Therefore, out of respect for the victim, KLFY will not identify the school where the students are enrolled.

