Two killed while driving down Bayou Road in deadly drive-by shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD reported a fatal shooting that occurred early Monday morning at the intersection of North Broad Avenue and Bayou Road.

At around 1:29 a.m., First District officers responded to a call at the location and upon arrival found a male and female victim suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to the hospital where the 23-year-old woman was pronounced dead.

The 25-year-old man succumbed to his wounds shortly after receiving medical care.

Both victims were inside of a car driving riverbound on Bayou Road toward North Broad. Another vehicle pulled up next to them and opened fire before fleeing on N. Broad.

No additional details are available at this time.

Anyone with an information about this incident can call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111, or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.