HAZELHURST, Miss. (BRPROUD) — The Humane Society of Louisiana is asking for the public’s help locating a dog named Dro.



Images courtesy of Pizzuto family – Used with Permission

HSLA says, “Dro has a white blaze on his chest and neck and has a distinct dark chocolate coat.”

The owners of Dro were both killed on January 11 in Metairie.

Jonathan Pizzuto and William Mitchell were killed inside a home and their dog was taken from the scene.

According to the Humane Society of Louisiana, “The family recently received credible information that Dro, a gentle 8-year-old 110 lb chocolate American pit bull terrier, was dropped off near the intersection of 28th and Tanner in Hazelhurst, Mississippi, sometime after the shooting.”

That is where a news conference is taking place at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, February 15.

The Humane Society of Louisiana is holding the news conference at the Auto Zone in Copiah Trade Center, located at 152 Trade Center Ln.

“We would love to find Dro, safe and sound, and return him to his family, HSLA Director Jeff Dorson said. “We know what’s it like to miss a family member, and we hope and pray that the public will help us reunite Dro with his family.”

HSLA has matched a reward being offered by family members.

“We simply want Dro back, no questions asked,” Labranche said. “We are hopeful that someone knows something or may have rescued him without knowing who to contact. If you have any information or would like to help us distribute our reward flyers, please call us at 601.754.7506.”

If you have seen Dro or know where the pit bull terrier is located, please call Mr. Labranche at 601-754-7506.