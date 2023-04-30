NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Two juveniles are wounded following an attempted armed robbery in the Gentilly Terrance area Sunday (April 30th).

According to reports, the shooting happened in the 4900 block of Eastern Street around 4:14 p.m. At the scene police located two boys suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Through investigation, detectives say the two juveniles are believed to be the perpetrators of an attempted armed robbery at the location.

Both suspects have been arrested and transported to a nearby hospital. There are no updates on their condition at this time, but their injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact NOPD at 504-658-5300. Those wishing to report information anonymously can do so by calling Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

