KENNER, La. (WGNO) — Kenner Police have two teens in custody after witnesses spotted them pulling on car handles in the Highway Park area.

According to KPD, officers responded to residents complaints in the 3300 block of Maryland Ave. around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police said the teens were 15 and 17 years old.

According to Chief Keith Conley, the growing problem in the region prompted him to add extra patrols.

“We’ve actually increased manpower between midnight and 6 a.m.,” Chief Conley said. “We have a substantial amount of men and women out in the streets in everything from unmarked vehicles to the uniform patrol.”

In the past 3-4 days, Conley said the department has seized 5,000 tabs of Ecstasy and taken 3 guns off the street. Chief also implemented a task force.

Kenner police urge residents in the area to check their home surveillance systems and notify 9-1-1 with any captured footage.

