NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A shooting in Central City left two people injured, the New Orleans Police Department announced on Tuesday night.

The NOPD reports shortly before 7:30, police were called to the intersection of South Dorgenois and Earhart Boulevard.

Initial reports indicate a male victim and a female victim both sustained a single gunshot wound and were taken to an area hospital. The victims’ ages and the severity of their injuries were unclear.

Other details, including a suspect and a motive, were unavailable in the early stages of the investigation. The case has been classified as an aggravated battery by shooting.

Police continue to investigate the incident. Anyone with any additional information is urged to contact NOPD.