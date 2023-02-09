NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Two people are wounded following a shooting incident Thursday (Feb. 9th).

Around 4:00 p.m., officers responded to shots fired in the 2400 block of South Dorgenois Street. At the scene, officers said they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were taken to a local hospital via EMS. There are no updates on their conditions at this time.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.