Two gunman open fire on Bourbon Street, hit two bystanders

Bourbon Street Shooting Suspects

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying two subjects believed to be involved in a aggravated battery by shooting incident that occurred on March 20.

At around 11:06 p.m., the pictured unknown subject, wearing a green shirt and blue hat, engaged in a verbal altercation with a person in the 300 block of Bourbon Street.

At some point, the altercation escalated and the pictured unknown subject, wearing a black jacket, produced a gun and fired it striking two bystanders.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, the identity of the pictured subjects, and/or their whereabouts is asked to contact Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.