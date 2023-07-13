BOGALUSA, La. (WGNO) — A 19-year-old and a 17-year-old were sentenced to life in prison for the second-degree murder and armed robbery of Larmond Godbol.

District Attorney Warren Montgomery said on June 16 that 19-year-old Aaron Little Jr. and 17-year-old Willie Cherry Jr. were found guilty.

According to court documents, in February of 2021, a call was made to the Bogalusa Police Department from Our Lady of the Angel’s Hospital about a gunshot wound victim in the emergency room. By the time officers responded, Godbold had died from his injuries.

A recount of the incident, which was given by the victim’s girlfriend who reportedly witnessed the crime, stated she drove Godbold to a house to meet with a person allegedly looking to purchase marijuana from him.

Officers identified Cherry, Little and a third person reportedly involved. The three were located at a Slidell gas station and arrested. Detectives learned the group was reportedly headed to Illinois.

During a search, three weapons were taken from the subjects and after an examination, one of the three was found to be the alleged murder weapon.

Cherry and Little were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the second-degree murder charge, 50 years in prison for the armed robbery charge and a five-year firearm enhancement.

Court documents list the third suspect as being cooperative in the trial by pleading guilty to the charges and testifying against Cherry and Little. The suspect received a sentence of 40 years of hard labor.

