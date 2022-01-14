Two former St. Tammany students charged after making threats to schools

LACOMBE, La. (WGNO) — Two teenagers have been charged after police say they made threats towards multiple St. Tammany Parish schools.

On Friday morning, STPSO says deputies received an overnight report from the St. Tammany Parish School Board. According to school officials, a 15-year-old girl from Lacombe had threatened multiple local schools with violence.

An investigation revealed a second 15-year-old girl from Slidell was also involved in the incident. Both suspects were quickly taken into custody.

It was later discovered that both juveniles were former students of the St. Tammany Parish School System. Police say that despite the threats being made, none of the schools in question were in danger.

Both teenagers were booked into the Florida Parishes Detention Center. The suspect from Lacombe was charged with Terrorizing and Obstruction, and the suspect from Slidell was charged with Terrorizing.

Sheriff Randy Smith commented on the investigation, saying:

“The safety of our children is of the utmost importance. We will work tirelessly to ensure the safety of the children of St. Tammany Parish. We will continue to work with our schools and investigate any and all threats. I urge parents to please talk with your children about the seriousness of actions such as these.”