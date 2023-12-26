Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Two arrests have been made following an investigation into multiple vehicle thefts in the Seventh Ward, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Officers said on Friday, Dec. 22, they received a call in reference to a suspicious in the 2000 block of Annette Street.

When they arrived, officers say they witnessed two men reportedly stripping a vehicle that was reportedly stolen.

Officers arrested 24-year-old Enrique Gexel Madrid Ortega and 34-year-old Hector Manuel Posas Rivera.

During a search of the property, four vehicles were located that had also been listed as stolen. The two were arrested on multiple charges of stolen property.

The incident remains under investigation. Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crime to call (504)-658-6050 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play stores and by subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts