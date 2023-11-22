NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Two people are dead, and another is hospitalized after two separate shootings in New Orleans on Wednesday, Nov. 22.

NOPD officials said officers responded to a call of two separate shootings around 7:58 p.m.

One of the shootings happened in the 800 block of Canal Street.

Officers say they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The Orleans Parish coroner identified the victim as 28-year-old Timothy Sams on Monday, Nov. 27.

At the other shooting, NOPD officers found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds in the 2200 block of Canal Street.

Both victims were taken to a hospital, one by ambulance and another by a private car.

One of the victims died at a hospital.

Also on Monday, Nov. 27, the Orleans Parish coroner identified the victim of the second shooting as 38-year-old Christopher Wilson.

The shootings remain under investigation.

Anyone with information about the crime can call NOPD Homicide Section detectives at (504)-658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504)-822-1111.

