Two dead, one injured in Algiers shooting

A triple shooting in Algiers leaves a man and a woman dead. The third victim, a male is being treated at an area hospital.

New Orleans Police say the shooting happened in the 1500 block of Newton Street around 3:18 Tuesday afternoon inside a barbershop and tax service.

Investigators are not identifying the victims and say the man and woman died on scene.

Edna Richardson Jones told WGNO on scene her sister was one of the two people murdered. She said Gwangi Richardson-Alston was in her forties and leaves behind a two-year-old.

Jones said, “The crime in Nola has to stop. They have to stop the violence. I hope they catch you. I really hope they catch you today, the same way you took my sister’s life. Someone is going to do you the same. . Better believe that.”

NOPD’s Homicide Detective Unit is in charge of the ongoing investigation and can be reached at 504-658-5300 with any information regarding this incident. Citizens with information that can help solve a crime are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.