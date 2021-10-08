Two dead. Multiple shot. What happened?

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)- Two people lost their lives Thursday night in separate shootings that happened in the New Orleans area. Multiple people are suffering from injures as well.

Detectives are busy trying to figure out what happened in both incidents.

The shooting that happened in Gentilly, happened near the intersection of Franklin Avenue and Verbena Street. Last night, officers responded to a call about gunshots. When they arrived, just before 10:00 p.m., officers found a man who was shot several times. Unfortunately, he died on the scene and detectives say he was just 20 years old.

Right now, there’s no obvious motive or person of interest. Homicide detectives are asking that if anyone knows anything, call crime stoppers at 822-1111.

Another shooting happened earlier Thursday night to the south, in Central City.

NOPD detectives are busy piecing together what happened in this case too. This situation caused multiple people to be shot, with one person dying. After victims arrived at the hospital, officers determined the shooting happened near South Robertson Street and Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard.

Details are limited but, as of now, there’s a total of six people injured by the shooting. There were five men and one woman; with one of those victims now dead.

We reached out to NOPD for updates but, we were told they are still waiting on confirmation of those details.