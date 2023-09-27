Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (WGNO) — A Thibodaux woman and Baton Rouge man are facing murder charges after a missing Thibodeaux man was found dead in Bayou Lafourche.

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre said 34-year-old Troymichael Johnlouis was reported missing on Sept. 17 after being seen getting in a car with a woman the evening before.

On Sept. 18, Webre said Johnlouis’ body was found with multiple wounds, including gunshot wounds, in Bayou Lafourche in Assumption Parish.

He said after an autopsy, his death was established as a homicide.

Following an investigation involving sheriff’s offices in Lafourche, Assumption, Terrebonne, Jefferson and East Baton Rouge parishes, detectives identified 25-year-old Tierra Pendleton as the woman Johnlouis was seen getting into the car with.

They said 26-year-old Eddie Clark was allegedly waiting inside the car with a knife and a gun.

Detectives said Clark allegedly attacked Johnlouis when he entered the car.

Johnlouis reportedly suffered multiple lacerations and gunshot wounds.

According to police, Johnlouis’ body was brought to Assumption Parish and dumped into Bayou Lafourche.

Detectives said they found cars believed to be involved with the crime in East Baton Rouge Parish and Jefferson Parish. They also reportedly found evidence related to the case inside the car.

Detectives then obtained a warrant for Clark and Pendleton’s arrest on charges of second-degree murder.

On Sept. 21, Clark was found at Pendleton’s home in Terrebonne Parish during the execution of a search warrant.

He was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Webre said he is being held in Lafourche Parish on the murder charge. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office also has a warrant for charges of improper disposal of human remains and obstruction of justice.

Webre said evidence of the crime was found at Pendleton’s home. She was arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 26 on the warrant of second-degree murder.

