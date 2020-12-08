Two burglary suspects arrested in the Old Aurora neighborhood

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD arrested Angel Strong and Joshua Robicheaux for reportedly burglarizing a home in the 130 block of Huntlee Drive on November 30, 2020.

According to NOPD, on November 28th, the victim was transported to the hospital after leaving his home locked and secured. On November 30th, the landlord checked the home at 6:00 p.m. and observed that it was still locked and secured. At around 11:00 p.m., a witness observed both suspects in possession of several pieces of the victim’s property. Some of the items also had the victim’s name on them. On December 1st, someone discovered the victim’s home had been forced open.

On December 2, 2020, Fourth District officers obtained a search warrant for the suspect’s residence located in the 160 block of Danny Drive and confiscated several pieces of the victim’s property. The suspects were subsequently arrested without incident and are being charged with residence burglary and possession of stolen property.

Anyone with information regarding the pictured subjects are asked to notify Fourth District detectives at 504-658-6040 or call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or 1-877-903-STOP.