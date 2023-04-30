TICKFAW, La. (WGNO) — Two brothers are dead after drowning in a pond in Livingston Parish Sunday (April 30th).

According to Livingston Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened on the Deer Lakes Trail around 12:30 p.m. Two young boys one 6-year-old and one 9-year-old were both walking near a pond in the neighborhood when at some point they both ended up in the water drowning.

The children’s identifies have not been released at this time.

Sheriff Jason Ard released an official statement regarding the drowning staying, “It is with great sadness that I confirm the deaths of two siblings – a 9 year old & a 6 year old. We are not identifying the juveniles at this time. What we can tell you is that the brothers were seen walking near the neighborhood pond. It is unclear how or why they ended up in the water. But, once in the water, they did not immediately resurface. Thankful for the men and women of so many partner agencies who worked tirelessly alongside the LPSO in an effort to provide aid to the brothers. Please keep this family in your thoughts & prayers.”

According to a witness who lives near the trail the pond is considered to be very dangerous with no fencing or secure boarders and it is also home to water moccasins, snapping turtles, and catfish. The landlord of the property has been allegedly notified of this, but has refused to make any changes.

