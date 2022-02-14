NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD has arrested two men and is searching for two more in connection to a shooting that occurred in the French Quarter.

Police say four men were identified as suspects in the incident:

Jashawn Lambert (Age 19)

Johnell Hampton (Age 20)

William Robinson (Age 26)

Jerome Jones (Age 31)

The shooting dates back to the early morning hours of January 15 when NOPD reports a man and two women were standing near the 800 block of St. Louis Street around 2:30.

An unknown Black man, later identified as Robinson, reportedly approached the three and told the man he could not talk to the women. An argument erupted between the two men, which is when police say Robinson shot the man multiple times and then ran away.

An investigation led detectives to identify Robinson as the suspect in the shooting, as well as the other three suspects for their believed involvement. Arrest warrants were obtained for all four men.

Hampton and Lambert surrendered to police in early February and were booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center on charges that include obstruction of justice and simple battery. However, police continue to search for the other two men.

Robinson is wanted for one count of attempted second-degree murder, while Jones is wanted for simple battery and accessory to attempted first-degree murder. NOPD adds both suspects are also wanted for DNA swabs in the investigation.

Anyone with any information on this shooting or the whereabouts of the two wanted suspects is urged to contact NOPD at 504-658-6010. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.