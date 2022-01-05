Two arrested, one wanted in connection to shootout near Touro Hospital

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD arrested two men and are searching for a third in connection to a shootout that occurred the week of Christmas outside of Touro Hospital.

Police announced Wednesday that 30-year-old Trevan Seals was arrested for being a felon in possession of a firearm. A second suspect, 34-year-old Jamaur Johnson, was also arrested and booked with a felony weapon charge along with aggravated battery by shooting.

NOPD continues to search for a third suspect in the shootout, 26-year-old Darnell Phoenix. Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is urged to contact NOPD.

Photo Courtesy: NOPD