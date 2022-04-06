TEXAS (KLFY) — The two suspects in a shooting that injured a baby and her mother in New Iberia were arrested by U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force in Texas, according to the New Iberia Police Department’s Facebook page.

Amiri Benoit and Mactori Doucet were wanted for the shooting that happened on March 18 in the 200 block of C.V. Jackson Dr.





The shooting left multiple people injured including a 7-month-old infant.

Benoit and Doucet will be booked and held in Texas while awaiting extradition back to Louisiana.