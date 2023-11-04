MORGAN CITY, La. (KLFY) — Two Morgan City residents have been charged with several counts of sex crimes involving children, authorities said.

Madison Herrington, 20, and Ty Adam White, 20, both of Morgan City, were arrested Thursday after a long-term, multi-agency investigation involving the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office, Morgan City Police Department and the Lafayette Police Department.

Herrington is charged with 10 counts of producing of pornography involving juveniles, two counts of trafficking of children for sexual purposes and single counts of carnal knowledge of a juvenile and indecent behavior with a juvenile.

White is charged with 12 counts of producing of pornography involving juveniles and single counts of trafficking of children for sexual purposes, carnal knowledge of a juvenile and indecent behavior with a juvenile.

Detectives with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Morgan City Police Department executed a search warrant Thursday on a residence in Bayou Vista, authorities said. Herrington and White were booked into the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center. Jail records show Herrington was released without bond this morning while White remains incarcerated.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Latest posts

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.