LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A Lafourche Parish investigation ended in a drug bust that saw two people arrested, officials say.

According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO), a 30-year-old man named Tevin Robinson and a 32-year-old woman named Taler Bryant were apprehended Friday, May 20 and put behind bars on allegations of selling drugs out of a home in Larose.

Taler Bryant

Tevin Robinson

Detectives say when they got to the home they found both Robinson and Bryant as well as a digital scale, suspected heroin and Klonopin, suspected marijuana, and a handgun with an obliterated serial number which was found to belong to Bryant.

Both were booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex.

Authorities say Robinson was booked on the following charges:

Warrants for Distribution of Heroin

Three counts of Contempt of Court

Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin

Possession of Klonopin

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Robinson’s bail was set at $56,000, in addition to the required payment of $2,135 in fines and costs related to the contempt warrants.

LPSO says Bryant was jailed on the following charges before posting $16,500 in bail over the weekend:

Three warrants for Contempt of Court

Possession of Firearms with an Obliterated Number

Possession of Marijuana