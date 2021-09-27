Two arrested in fatal shooting that killed one, injured another on Piety St.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD arrested 43-year-old Melvinisha Howard and 23-year-old Joe Robinson for allegedly killing a man and injuring another in a shooting in the 2200 block of Piety Street last month.

Charges against Howard include one count of each of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and violation of a protective order. Charges against Robinson include one count each of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder

Both Howard and Robinson were located and arrested on Sept. 23 at a residence in Baton Rouge, La. and are currently housed in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison awaiting extradition to Orleans Parish for booking.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Det. Matthew Riffle at 504-658-5300.